Beverly June Rice
Melvern--Beverly June Rice, 95, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on May 30, 1925 in Melvern, Kansas, the daughter of Vincent and Bessie Lemons Boyer.

Beverly had lived most of her life in the Melvern Community.

She was a Homemaker and a member of the American Legion Post #317 Auxiliary.

On October 19, 1942, Beverly was married to George "Don" Rice in Ottawa.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Don, on June 6, 2019; by a daughter, Pat Kronk in 1972; her parents, Vincent and Bessie; a brother, Steve Boyer; a grandson, Vince Rice in 2013 and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Rice in 2015.

Beverly is survived by her six children, Jim (Teresa) Rice of Melvern, Trudy (Bill) Orender of Osage City, George Rice of Clay Center, Christine (Marlin) Orear of Melvern, John (Dorothy) Rice of Osage City and Karen (Larry) Allison of Melvern; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 25 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or American Legion Auxiliary, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
