|
|
Beverly Walden Beverly Howard Walden, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on April 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born Beverly Jo Bacon on July 8. 1937, to Lloyd and Leota Bacon and attended Topeka schools. Bev graduated from Topeka High School in 1955, then attended Baker University where she majored in Sociology. She met her first husband, Jerry Howard, at Baker and they were married on June 7, 1959.
Bev worked as a social worker for the Miami and Linn County Health Departments, adding the title "Mom" to her resume with the birth of her children in 1962 and 1963. After earning a degree in Elementary Education from Washburn University in 1968, she taught elementary and special education at USD 321, 417 and 484 before retiring in 1984.
After Jerry passed away in 1977, Bev settled her family in Fredonia, Kansas. In 1980, Bev met Isaac Walden and they married on May 29, 1980. After she retired, Ike and Bev traveled the country in their RV. They returned to her hometown of Topeka in 1989.
Ike and Bev moved to Aldersgate Village in Topeka in 2013 and were active members in the community there. After Ike passed away in early 2014, Bev watched over her friends at Aldersgate for the next five years, making daily walks around the halls to check on everyone. She joined her Lord on April 9, 2019, fulfilling a lifelong goal.
Bev is survived by her children, Heather Lewis (Andy) of Cameron MO and Jeff Howard (Maria) of Aberdeen SD; a sister, Juanita Craig of Sun City Center FL; grandchildren, Aaron, Beth, Sean, Camilla, Isaac, Rosa, Lauren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; the residents of Aldersgate Village; and many friends.
Beverly will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
A memorial service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2627 SW Western Avenue, Topeka KS 66611. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Fredonia City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the Aldersgate Village Samaritan Fund, 7220 SW Asbury Drive, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019