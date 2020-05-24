Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Ham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Ham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Ham Obituary
Bill Ham Bill Ham passed in peace at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife Shirley and her family, and his daughters Kathryn (Russ) Cranston, and Mary (Richard) Briggs. He was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia.

Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving father and husband. He was a patriot in the US Army, and served in Europe during WWII. He was successful in his careers in sales and later in quality control for the US Postal Service. Bill then enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Albuquerque NM for over 30 years.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -