Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Bill Knowles


1933 - 2020
Bill Knowles Obituary
Bill Knowles Bill Knowles, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born February 19, 1933, in Burlington, Kansas, the son of Bert and Louise (Bell) Knowles.

He was an avid K STATE football and KU basketball fan. He loved going to the movies; always like a good comedy.

He served with the Army National Guard and was drafted in 1952.

William married Sally Braden; she preceded him in death on April 5, 2017. Survivors include a son, Richard (Brandi) Knowles; nephews, Randy Patterson, James Stanley Knowles, Tom Knowles and Steve Knowles and nieces Sherry Record and Brenda Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Tom Knowles and twin-brother, Jim Knowles.

A Private Graveside Service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
