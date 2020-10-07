1/1
Bill L. Jones
1930 - 2020

Bill Jones, 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Earl and Davenna Jones. He attended Topeka High School and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1948 and from Washburn University in 1953. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps until retiring. After retiring from the military he began his employment with USD 501until retiring in 1990.

Bill married Pattie Parre on December 27, 1953 in Osage City, Kansas. She survives in Topeka. They enjoyed 67 years together and especially their travels around the world.

Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook, Kansas. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital Travel Fund, 1305 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612 or to KTWU Endowment, 1700 SW College Avenue, Topeka, KS 66621.

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Overbrook Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
