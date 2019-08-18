Home

Bill Roduner

Bill Roduner Obituary
Bill Roduner Bill Roduner, 55, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

A Celebration of his Life will be during a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. The family encourages that those in attendance wear your favorite sports team attire. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
