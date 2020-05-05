|
Billie Houston Blankenship Billie C. Blankenship, 91, of Sacramento, CA, formerly of Topeka, KS died May 1, 2020. She was born in Shawnee, OK on December 5, 1928 to the late C.C. McNelly and Gerline McNelly Starke.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Greg Houston and Phillip Houston and daughter Anita Hamilton.
Survivors include her husband Chuck Blankenship; son, Bill Houston; daughters Ila Baker, Susan Dunnaway and Marilyn O'Brien; a sister Pat Wolf; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Billie sold real estate in Topeka, KS for 20 years before retiring in 1999.
Memorial services will be held in Sacramento and Topeka at later dates.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020