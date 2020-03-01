Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Billie L. Jessepe

Billie L. Jessepe Obituary
Billie L. Jessepe Billie Lois Jessepe, 58, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

She was born December 27, 1961, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Belaire) Jessepe.

Billie was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Billie married Anthony Marshno. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include five children, Qua-Tow Thomas, Ron Thomas and his wife, Michelle Yoshida, Tah-Sheena Alcantar, and her husband, Francis, Ethan Jennings and Tah-Vayah Alcantar-Law; her grandchildren, Cesar, Julio and Sergio Regalado, Tahla-Quah and Tah-Lea Law, Malakai Rice, Sabriel Thomas, Jeffery, Vincent, Lincoln and Naomi Jennings; all of Topeka.; and four siblings, Elvon Belaire, Karen Belaire and her husband, Ben, Boyce Jessepe and Ewart Jessepe.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Billie enjoyed spending time with family, going to the casino, fishing, cooking and playing card games.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A private family ceremony will take placed at her home. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Anthony Marshno.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
