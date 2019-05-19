|
Billy Bert Moore Billy Bert Moore passed away May 16, 2019 at home. He was born July 2, 1927 to Willard and Marie Moore, in Burlingame, Kansas.
He married Phyllis Parker on February 17, 1950 at Lyndon, Kansas. He is survived by daughter Philicia McKee of Topeka; son Galen of Topeka; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens, P.O. Box 5601, Topeka. Cremation is planned. Per the family's wishes no services will be held. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit, www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019