Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Bert Moore


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Bert Moore Obituary
Billy Bert Moore Billy Bert Moore passed away May 16, 2019 at home. He was born July 2, 1927 to Willard and Marie Moore, in Burlingame, Kansas.

He married Phyllis Parker on February 17, 1950 at Lyndon, Kansas. He is survived by daughter Philicia McKee of Topeka; son Galen of Topeka; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens, P.O. Box 5601, Topeka. Cremation is planned. Per the family's wishes no services will be held. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit, www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now