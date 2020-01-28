|
Billy Eugene "Doc" Milner Billy Eugene "Doc" Milner, 80, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in South Padre Island, Texas.
As per Billy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Washburn University Alumni Association & Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. Your gifts will benefit math scholarships for Washburn University Students.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Doc's full obituary leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020