Billy Eugene Shultz Billy Eugene Shultz, 93, lifelong resident of Oskaloosa, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 . survivors include his wife, Helen Shultz, two grandchildren, Sally Haertl and Bill Delehant, two great-grandchildren, Jack Delehant and Jackie Haertl, several family relatives and special care giver, Anna Beach. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Delehant and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Nightingale.
At Billy's request, Cremation Care is planned. No memorial services are planned. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Jefferson County 4-H Foundation or in care of Barnett Family Funeral Hone/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019