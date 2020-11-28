Billy Gene Schalk, 78, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away November 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Billy was born on September 6, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Son of Roy and Dollie Lashley Schalk.
Per Billy's wishes, cremation has taken place. To pay your respects, please visit Parker Price Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
A private family graveside service will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
