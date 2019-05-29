|
Billy Gene Smith Billy G. Smith, age 64, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home in Topeka. Billy was born August 19, 1954 in Wharton, Texas the son of Billie T. and Frances Minnie (Snyder) Smith. Billy graduated from Highland Park High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Ramona Gragg in 2000. He was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Smith in 2000 and a brother, Frank Smith. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Smith of Topeka; Bradford G. Smith, Jacob W. Rose and Alexander L. Smith, all of Topeka; two daughters, Ashley E. (Mike) Rishel and Rachel J. Smith, both of Topeka; two brothers, Thomas P. Smith and Daniel W. Smith, both of Topeka; two sisters, Linda Kundinger of Saginaw, Michigan and Diana Hewitt of Topeka; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Topeka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019