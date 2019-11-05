|
Billy Joe Teter HOLTON- Bill J. Teter, 83, of Holton, KS, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his son's home in Holton. Bill worked many years for General Foods in Topeka. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Netawaka Cemetery. Family will greet friends before the service. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019