Bland T. Rice, age 68, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Clearwater, KS. He was born March 6, 1952 in Poplar Bluff, MO to Ned Nation Rice and Anna Jane (Ham) Rice. He was married to Gayle Linhart Rice in 1976. They were divorced.



He lived in Campbell, MO until age 5, when the family moved to West Covina, CA. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1970. After graduation he entered the US Army and served as a Medic in Germany from 1970-1973. After discharge from the Army he returned home to the Los Angeles area.



In 1974 he enlisted in the US Navy, working as a Navy Corpsman with the Fleet Marines out of Camp Pendleton, CA. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for 1 year with the Fleet Marines. After returning to the United States, he was stationed at the Navy Regional Medical Center in Corpus Christi, TX.



After discharge from active duty in 1980, he moved to Emporia, Kansas, where he studied nursing at Newman Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1983 as a Registered Nurse. He worked at a number of facilities in the Topeka area, including the VA hospital until he had to medically retire from nursing for health reasons.



He is survived by two daughters, Janet L. Rice of Englewood, CO and Tamara K. Toombs (Austin) of Wichita, KS; granddaughters, Kyla and Kara Toombs; grandson, Kaden Toombs; mother, Anna Rice of Campbell, MO; sisters, Ruthann Berck (Phil) of Morgantown, IN, Susan Barr (Ken) of St Francis, Ark, and Joy Bryant of New Zealand; ex-wife, Gayle Rice of Derby, KS; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ned Nation Rice.



Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Homeless Veterans Fund through the local VA hospital or to the local Humane Society.



