Blenda Russell Blenda (Moberg) Russell, 79, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Survivors include their children, Barbara (Tim) Whitt, Debra (Anthony) Long, J.D. (Calley) Russell, Wendi Russell (Brad Warren), and Jessica Trimble; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Russell.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019