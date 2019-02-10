|
|
Bob Carlson Bob Carlson, 69, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
He was born April 14, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Victor and Pauline (Kasper) Carlson. He was a graduate of Topeka High School and went on to receive his Master's Degree in Theology from Saint John's Theology in Minnesota.
Survivors include his husband, Randy Temple of 22 years; step-son Josh (Sarah) Temple; granddaughter, Evelyn "Buttons" Temple; and friends, Allison Grey and Steve Pontoski.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was a simple man. He loved working in the yard, watching black and white movies and most importantly spending time with family and friends.
Cremation is planned and no services are set at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019