Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob Carlson Obituary
Bob Carlson Bob Carlson, 69, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

He was born April 14, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Victor and Pauline (Kasper) Carlson. He was a graduate of Topeka High School and went on to receive his Master's Degree in Theology from Saint John's Theology in Minnesota.

Survivors include his husband, Randy Temple of 22 years; step-son Josh (Sarah) Temple; granddaughter, Evelyn "Buttons" Temple; and friends, Allison Grey and Steve Pontoski.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob was a simple man. He loved working in the yard, watching black and white movies and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Cremation is planned and no services are set at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.

To leave a message for Bob's family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.