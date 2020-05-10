|
|
Bob "Cookie" Cook Bob G. Cook (Cookie) 6/16/35 - 4/26/20
It is with heavy hearts the family of Bob Cook announce his passing on April 26, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Bob had a long and successful career in the auto sales and management industry in Kansas and Colorado.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Donna and son Ronald. He is survived by his children: Robert Cook, Buck Cook (Cheryl), Roxana Blanks (Rene), Rosana Powell (Robert), 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020