Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lowman United Methodist Church
4101 SW 15th St.,
Topeka, KS
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lowman United Methodist Church
4101 SW 15th St.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob McKinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob McKinley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob McKinley Obituary
Bob McKinley Evan Robert "Bob" McKinley, 87, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St., Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now