Bob McKinley Evan Robert "Bob" McKinley, 87, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St., Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka.
