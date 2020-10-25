Bobbie Ann Inman, 87, resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
She was born June 8, 1933, in Norman, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leo and Hazel (Thomas) Snow. She graduated from Capital Hill High in Oklahoma City in 1952.
On November 5, 1953, she married Harold L. Inman in Oklahoma City at Kentucky Avenue Baptist Church.
Bobbie was the Pastor's secretary at Sharon Baptist Church in Wichita and First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka, retiring after 16 years.
She was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church, Topeka.
It was her privilege to teach and work in the Children's Department and serve as a teacher of a Women's Sunday School Class and Bible Study Group for many years.
Bobbie was a devoted mother, and very much-loved wife of Harold for 67 years.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Harold and three daughters - Brenda (Glen) Fulkerson of Littleton, CO; Sherri (Jim) Prater of Heath, OH; and Terri (Greg) Stevens of Jones, OK; six grandchildren - Greg (Jen) Fulkerson, Lori (Zach) Scholz, Clint (Bethany) Spencer, Ryan (Chrissy) Prater, Amber Prater, and Megan Prater; seven great-grandchildren - Noah, Ellie, Maddison, Ethan, Emma, Eleanor, and Sierra; and her sister - Betty Rickard of Oklahoma City, OK.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Dawn Inman of Topeka; and her brother Don Snow of Oklahoma City, OK.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at First Southern Baptist Church, Topeka. Private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604.
