1/1
Bobbie Ann (Snow) Inman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Ann Inman, 87, resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1933, in Norman, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leo and Hazel (Thomas) Snow. She graduated from Capital Hill High in Oklahoma City in 1952.

On November 5, 1953, she married Harold L. Inman in Oklahoma City at Kentucky Avenue Baptist Church.

Bobbie was the Pastor's secretary at Sharon Baptist Church in Wichita and First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka, retiring after 16 years.

She was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church, Topeka.

It was her privilege to teach and work in the Children's Department and serve as a teacher of a Women's Sunday School Class and Bible Study Group for many years.

Bobbie was a devoted mother, and very much-loved wife of Harold for 67 years.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Harold and three daughters - Brenda (Glen) Fulkerson of Littleton, CO; Sherri (Jim) Prater of Heath, OH; and Terri (Greg) Stevens of Jones, OK; six grandchildren - Greg (Jen) Fulkerson, Lori (Zach) Scholz, Clint (Bethany) Spencer, Ryan (Chrissy) Prater, Amber Prater, and Megan Prater; seven great-grandchildren - Noah, Ellie, Maddison, Ethan, Emma, Eleanor, and Sierra; and her sister - Betty Rickard of Oklahoma City, OK.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Dawn Inman of Topeka; and her brother Don Snow of Oklahoma City, OK.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at First Southern Baptist Church, Topeka. Private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
10:30 AM
First Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved