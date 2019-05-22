|
Bobby Anderson "Bob" Garner Bobby Anderson 'Bob' Garner, 91, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, at his home. He was born January 25, 1928, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Roger Craven and Jewell Vergie (Goodwin) Garner.
Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1946. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948. Bob then attended Hutchinson Community College, where he was a member of the men's basketball team that was the runner up finisher in the 1949 National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament held at Memorial Hall. He also attended Wichita State University. Bob retired as district manager for Hughes Tool Company in Oklahoma City, after 35 years of service. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose #982, the Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M. since 1952 and a 32nd Degree Mason, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, and First United Methodist Church, Edmond, Oklahoma.
Bob was an avid golfer, enjoyed taking trips with the family, and playing Poker at the Moose Lodge. He was a devoted father who made many sacrifices for his family in order to provide them with experiences that would last them a lifetime. Bob was always present supporting his daughters in their athletic activities, traveling during the summer weekends to horse shows, and going on their yearly family vacations. Traveling with friends, Bill Skinner and Donna Luttrul, was another special time for him, too; and he really enjoyed visiting with anyone who would listen. He never met a stranger and he loved to tease and joke, but there was never any malice in his heart for anyone.
On March 8, 1958, he married Norma Lee Reimer in Great Bend. She died June 5, 1992, after 34 years of marriage.
Bob is survived by: daughters, Chris Garner of Hutchinson, Sheri Elliott (Gary) of Topeka; brother-in-law, Keith Reimer (Deana); niece, Keena Schmidt (Chet); nephew, Tyson Reimer (Val); nieces, Dawn Dirks-Ham (Bob), Diane Dirks, and Susan Pieplow; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special family friend, who was like a daughter to Bob, Marita Walls.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Bill Garner; and sister-in-law, Shirley Doll (Edwin).
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with the Reverend Susan 'Suz' McIver officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Loyal Order of Moose #982, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, or Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019