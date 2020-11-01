Bobby "Bob" Lee Gritz, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Bob was born June 25, 1938, in Fall River, Kansas, the son of Lester and Elsie Wicker Gritz. He married Elizabeth Billups and to this union five children were born. Bob spent the last 23 years loving Ida Meagher. He was an experienced equipment operator and truck driver. Bob was a loving family man and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, BINGO and telling jokes.
Bob is survived by his love, Ida; children, Roger Gritz (Alicia), Sherry Smith (Steve), Jerry Gritz and Rick Gritz; grandchildren, Steve Bell, Jason Gritz, Justin Collins, Amy Bell, Jaime Alibi, Kim Altis, Lisa Melvin, Michelle Gritz and Angie Collins; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Collins and his parents.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distance will be required. Bob will be inurned in Longton, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, sent in care of the funeral home.
