Bonita P. "Bonnie" (Boldenow) Black

Bonita P. "Bonnie" (Boldenow) Black Obituary
Bonita P. ""Bonnie"" (Boldenow) Black Bonita P. "Bonnie" Black, 92, Topeka, and formerly of Emporia, passed away Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor, Topeka.

Surviving family members include daughters; Sheila A. Knoll (Gary) and Debra K. Adams, both in Topeka, and son; Craig E. Black (Joni), Emporia, brother; Willard K. "Bill" Boldenow (Marilyn), Hutchinson, Five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Her son, Scott, died March 29, 2018.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia.

The Rosary will be recited at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30 P.M.

A memorial has been established with Hetlinger Developmental Center, contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801

Condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
