Bonnie J. Kopf Bonnie Jean Kopf, 80, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
She was born February 15, 1939, in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Harry E. and Pearl (Sellers) Yarnell. She was a 1957 graduate of Beverly Rural High School.
Bonnie was employed by Treaster which would later become Carricos John Deere Implement Dealership in Lincoln, Kansas, retiring in December of 2009.
She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lincoln and later a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Topeka.
Bonnie married Gene Falder in October 1957 in Lincoln, KS. He preceded her in death in June of 2005. She married Mel Kopf on February 14, 2011 in Manhattan, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include four children, Brad (Karen) Falder, Lincoln, KS, Kim (Jim) Tisler, Sparks, NV, Shelly (Ron) Jensen, Salina, KS and Lori (Darrell) Budreau, Lincoln, KS; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-children; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Jack and Jim and Bud Yarnell; and a sister, Ortha Schroth.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, decorating, was instrumental in establishing the Lincoln Art Center in Lincoln, Kansas and Lincoln County Republican Committee. She was dedicated and avid fan of Kansas State University sports. One of her other enjoyments was watching her step-son and others play golf.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life gathering will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
