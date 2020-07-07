1/
Bonnie L. Hartzel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie L. Hartzel, 93, of Topeka, passed away on July 5, 2020. She was born October 26, 1926 at Williamtown in Jefferson County, Kansas one of 10 children born to Arthur and Celia Underwood White. She attended grade school at Buck Creek Rural Grade School and graduated from Perry Rural High School in 1944. Bonnie was a secretary for the Santa Fe Railroad. She later worked at Stevenson Sheet Metal. After retiring she loved to travel.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was cremated and she will be inurned near her family at Underwood Cemetery in Jefferson County. To leave the family a message or read her obituary later please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
So Sorry to hear about Aunt Bonnie... Your in our thoughts and prayers. John and Janet Steinmetz
John Steinmetz
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved