Bonnie L. Hartzel, 93, of Topeka, passed away on July 5, 2020. She was born October 26, 1926 at Williamtown in Jefferson County, Kansas one of 10 children born to Arthur and Celia Underwood White. She attended grade school at Buck Creek Rural Grade School and graduated from Perry Rural High School in 1944. Bonnie was a secretary for the Santa Fe Railroad. She later worked at Stevenson Sheet Metal. After retiring she loved to travel.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was cremated and she will be inurned near her family at Underwood Cemetery in Jefferson County. To leave the family a message or read her obituary later please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com