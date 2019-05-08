|
|
Bonnie May Mosher Bonnie May Mosher, age 91, of Topeka, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Topeka. She married Vernon Ray Mosher Sr. January 13, 1947 in Rushville, Missouri. He preceded her in death October 21, 2001 and also a son in law, Michael Artzer in 2014 and a son, Edward Mosher in 2014. She is survived by two sons, Vernon (Carolyn) Mosher of Topeka and Dennis (Benita) Mosher of Topeka; three daughters, Janice (Emmett) Ables of Topeka, Deborah Artzer of Topeka and Cynthia (Mike) Jewell of Mayetta; a brother, Steve Allensworth of Kansas City; a sister, Maxine Mosher of Topeka; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Half Day Cemetery, north of Topeka. Services will be followed by a meal at the Hoyt Community Building. She will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Critter Care of Topeka or Soldier Township First Responders and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019