|
|
Bonnie "Jean" Riley Bonnie "Jean" Riley, Silver Lake, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Midland Hospice in Topeka. She was born March 12, 1932, the daughter of Willie Mann and Nellie Adeline Highfill Mann, in Leavenworth, Kansas. She graduated from Oskaloosa Rural High School in 1950. She married Glen H. Riley April 5, 1957 in Topeka. They divorced in 1978.
Ms. Riley was employed by the U.S. Treasury Department from 1951 until 1961. She spent several years as a homemaker on a farm in northwest Shawnee County raising registered Angus cattle. Later she was a secretary for KDOT and in the office of Governor John Carlin. She retired from the Office of the State Bank Commission on December 8, 2000, having been secretary to three State Bank Commissioners. She also raised Persian cats for several years.
Ms. Riley was a member of the Bethel Community Church where she was Sunday School secretary for many years. She was a leader in the Grove 4-H Club while her children were in 4-H. She belonged to the Gardeners of America-Topeka, where she served as secretary for several years. She loved gardening and she belonged to the Topeka Daylily Club.
Survivors include her son, William (Bill) Riley (Erica), Silver Lake. Grandchildren Krista Eldridge, Topeka; Jonathan Riley, Portland, OR; and G.A. Riley (Olivia), Manhattan; three great grandchildren; and a foster son Daniel Beaty of Texas. A foster son, Keith Burgett, preceded her in death in 1991.
Ms. Riley was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Community Church at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 28th.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name and sent to Bethel Community Church, 6944 NW Landon Rd., Topeka, KS 66618. Or to Midland Care Hospice, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019