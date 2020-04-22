|
Bonnie Zwiesler Retter Bonnie Marie Zwiesler Retter, 89, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.
Bonnie was born August 20, 1930, in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Gid and Pearl Edwards Williams. She attended school in Downs, Kansas and was a Downs Dragon Cheerleader. She married Robert Zwiesler; he preceded her in death in 1984. Bonnie married Robert Retter; he preceded her in death in 1991.
Bonnie loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed bunco, bridge, bowling, golf and traveling. Bonnie had a passion for birds and had 20 birdfeeders. Bonnie was an excellent cook.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Teresa Pettit (Michael), Rhonda Isaacson (Richard), Robert Zwiesler, Joseph Zwiesler (Nancy), John Zwiesler (Jana) and Michele Wilson-Muckenthaler (Gary); 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne Zwiesler.
Bonnie will be privately buried in Topeka Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020