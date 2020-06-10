Bonolyn Kinney "Bonnie" Snyder In Memory of Bonolyn Kinney Snyder 1932-2020
Bonolyn Kinney Snyder (Bonnie), born April 3, 1932, passed away on May 23, 2020. Widowed and survived by four sons; Charlie (Cathy) of New Braunfels, Texas, Jim of New Ulm, Texas, John (Tori) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Daniel of Pasadena, Maryland; twelve grandchildren; Chip, Courtney, Chad, Candace, Braden, Brittany, Macy, Kellner, Shelby, Cory, Brock and Makenzie; 19 great grandchildren.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, married to Charles E. Snyder, Jr. on October 2, 1953, widowed on October 11, 2015. Graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas (Delta Gamma), long time respected educator and retired teacher from Bowie High School, where she taught Home Economics and Bachelor Living. A loving mother and friend to many, all of whom considered her to be a shining example of unconditional love.
In addition to her unwavering love of this great country of ours, her passions beyond her strong fondness for family, included cooking, travel, spending time with good friends and sincerely listening to everyone's story. She was a longtime champion of education, and strongly encouraged everyone to attain further education. Her greatest travel passion was discovering all parts of Alaska with her good friend Marge Phillips. At the ripe old age of 84 years old, she even joined her four sons on a multi-day high adventure fishing trip in the backwoods of Alaska!
A long time believer in Jesus Christ, she will be sincerely missed by many until we see her again.
Memorial services will be held in both Bowie, and Topeka, Kansas sometime in September.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her by sending memorial contributions to her favorite charity:
CCSI (Community Crisis),
P.O. Box 146, Hyattsville, Maryland 20781
(Community Crisis.org,
Tim Jansen, CEO, 301-864-7095 x 421)
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.