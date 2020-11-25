Boyd E. "Buck" Reed, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Buck was born September 5, 1937, in Horton, Kansas, to Clarence and Lila Moman Reed. He served our country in the US Army. On May 29, 1965, Buck and Rita Heideman were united in marriage at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Corning, Kansas, enjoying 55 years together.
He worked for KP&L/Westar in Manhattan and Topeka for 40 years. After retiring, Buck went to work for Gage Bowl as Senior League Coordinator for the last 22 years. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include Buck's wife, Rita Reed, Topeka; children, Tisha Reed, Shawnee KS, Curtis Reed (Janice), Topeka, Alana Reed, Clinton TN and Kyla Booth (Jeremy), Olathe KS; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, his step-parents, Aloysius and Anna Belle Winterscheidt, step-sister, Maxine Pederson, step-brother, Eugene Reinertsen, six brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virginia and Vern Runnebaum, Gerald Heideman, Ray Heideman, Charles Gress and Sr. Karen Heideman, O.S.B.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Sunday, at Christ the King Catholic Church where visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date with a private committal service in St. Patrick Cemetery, Corning.
Mr. Reed's Mass will be live streamed on Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Masks and social distancing are required at all services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Christ the King Catholic Church and sent in care of the funeral home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.