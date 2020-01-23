Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Brad Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad Powell Obituary
Brad Lee Powell, age 39, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Topeka. Brad was born on June 25, 1980 in Topeka, KS the son of Josephine Andrea "Jody" Anguiano and Glenn McGhee. He married Tyne Parman on April 22, 2010 in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared nearly 17 years of marriage. Brad loved all music, fishing and cheering on his Oakland Raiders. Above all, Brad loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Tyne; three children, Jordan Newby, Makayla Gomez-Powell and Jaiden Gomez-Powell; his parents, Glenn and Jody. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Powell. Visitation will be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8:00 P.M. A graveside service will be on Friday, January 24 at 1:00 P.M. at the Auburn Cemetery. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Brad Brad Powell Powell
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now