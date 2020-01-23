|
Brad Lee Powell, age 39, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Topeka. Brad was born on June 25, 1980 in Topeka, KS the son of Josephine Andrea "Jody" Anguiano and Glenn McGhee. He married Tyne Parman on April 22, 2010 in Topeka, KS. Together, they shared nearly 17 years of marriage. Brad loved all music, fishing and cheering on his Oakland Raiders. Above all, Brad loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Tyne; three children, Jordan Newby, Makayla Gomez-Powell and Jaiden Gomez-Powell; his parents, Glenn and Jody. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Powell. Visitation will be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8:00 P.M. A graveside service will be on Friday, January 24 at 1:00 P.M. at the Auburn Cemetery. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Brad Brad Powell Powell
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020