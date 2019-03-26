|
|
Bradley "Scott" Bowman Scott Bowman, 50 died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Services in Topeka: Wednesday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Ave.
Services in McPherson: Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Church.
You are invited to celebrate his life with us. He is loved by many; wife, Tara Bowman; three young adult children, Tim, Mariah (Ramon) and Sonya; parents, Jim and Connie Bowman; brother, James Robert II and two sisters, Kathlene and Rebecca along with nieces and newphews. He has worked at Frito Lay, Chick-Fil-A, Washburn Tech and as a computer programmer. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019