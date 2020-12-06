1/1
Brady Allen Smith
1990 - 2020
Brady A. Smith, age 30, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home after a year-long battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. He was born January 23, 1990 to Brian and Gayle (Hurst) Smith. Brady spent the first eight years of his life in Lyndon, KS before the family moved to Topeka. Brady graduated from Seaman High School in 2008 and attended York College on a wrestling scholarship before transferring to Washburn University, where he earned a bachelor's degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology. He later received a master's degree in Public Administration from Kansas State University. Brady was most recently employed by Boulevard Brewing Company in Kansas City. Prior to joining the Boulevard Brewing Co. family, he worked at Westlake Hardware, UPS, then Tallgrass Brewing Company in Manhattan, KS. He enjoyed drumming, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, listening to live music, and playing disc golf. His love for wrestling inspired him to become a certified officiant and he spent several of the past few seasons officiating. Brady had previously attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Brady is survived by his parents, B.K. and Gayle Smith; his sister, Megan Smith; his grandfather, Clifford Hurst; his grandmother, Karen Smith; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Dexter. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Galen Smith; maternal grandmother, Alice Hurst and his paternal cousin, Brock Pigorsch. Private family funeral services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He will lie in state for the public Thursday from noon - 7:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Lying in State
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
December 5, 2020
You all will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers ❤ Love you
Shannon and Becky Chelf
Friend
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and hugs
Sonia Betsworth
Friend
