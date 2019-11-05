Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Brandi Prchal
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Brandi Jo Prchal

Brandi Jo Prchal Obituary
Brandi Jo Prchal Brandi Jo Prchal, age 36, of Topeka passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Topeka. Brandi was born August 11, 1983 in Omaha, Nebraska the daughter of Joe and Joan (Parks) Prchal. She worked for the Department of Corrections in Topeka. She is survived by her father, Joe (Sandy) Prchal; her mother, Joan Prchal; a son, Blake Bouton; two daughters, Kayce Prchal and Kaven Slavens; two brothers, Rocky Garcia and Dustin Prchal and two sisters, Shannon Reed and Harlie Torbert.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
