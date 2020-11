In Memory Of Brandi Jo Prchal

8/11/83-11/1/19



Goodbyes hurt the most when the story is not finished and the book has been closed forever.

I still miss you every day and even after a year I'm not strong enough to accept you're really gone.

A piece of my heart died with you, and I feel so alone. Rest in Paradise sweets.

Gone but NEVER forgotten.

Love, Kelly "Kessler"

