Brandon Lee Waugh Brandon Lee Waugh passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at Lee's Summit Medical Center in Lee's Summit, MO at the age of 33. He was born in Raleigh, NC on July 5, 1986. He is preceded in death by an infant brother, Wesley John Waugh. Brandon is survived by his mother, Melanie Reed and Jeffrey Miller (partner) of Lee's Summit, MO; father, Mark Travis Waugh; and his two brothers, Justin and Nathan Waugh, all of Haltom City, TX. Brandon has a large extended family, including many loving cousins, aunts and uncles and grandparents. By trade, Brandon was an accomplished machinist after graduating from Washburn Tech in Topeka, KS. Additionally, he enjoyed skateboarding, being around friends, as well as most activities involving being outdoors. Brandon was best known for being a fun-loving outgoing individual and was always quick to make you smile. He was proud to be known as a family man first and foremost, as well as always being quick to lend an ear. He will be missed dearly by both family and friends alike. Visitation/viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 6400 State Line Rd, Mission Hills, KS from 11am to 1pm. At 1pm the funeral service will commence with Pastor Phil Vickers officiating. Upon completion of the funeral service, burial will be held at Floral Hills East Memory Gardens, 25203 E. US Hwy 50, Lee's Summit, MO. The family requests donations in his name to either St. Jude's Research Hospital, or The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, sent in care of Langsford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020