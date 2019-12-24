|
Brency Joyce Stone Brenda Joyce (Welsh) Stone passed away December 22, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
Brenda was born December 27, 1940 in Rock Run, Alabama. She was the third child of Roland and Kathryn Welsh and the step daughter of Elmer Lindeen.
Brenda lived in Seneca, Kansas from 1947 attending the Seneca schools and graduating from Seneca Public High School in 1959. She attended an airline hostess training in Kansas City, securing a job in Chicago, Illinois.
On August 25, 1961, she married Shelton A. Stone in Atlanta, Georgia. They celebrated 55 years together.
Brenda is survived by her children: Christine (Joe) Balla of Centennial, CO, Randall Stone of Topeka, KS and Sandy (Jon) Michel of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one on the way; siblings: Wilma Jones of Seneca, KS, Doug Welsh of Topeka, KS and Sandy Vaught of Topeka, KS and many dear nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather and her husband, Shelton.
The memory of her spunky and endearing personality will live in our hearts forever.
Honoring Brenda's request, cremation is planned. The family will celebrate Brenda's Birthday and celebrate her touching life with a memorial ceremony held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Seaman Community Church, 2036 NW Taylor, Topeka, KS 66608. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019