Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dorr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr Obituary
Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr, 59, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Brenda was cremated. Graveside inurnment services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, KS. The family will greet friends and relatives 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Burlingame Recreation Commission, sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.