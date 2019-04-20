|
|
Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr Brenda L. "Aunt B" Dorr, 59, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
Brenda was cremated. Graveside inurnment services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, KS. The family will greet friends and relatives 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Carey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Burlingame Recreation Commission, sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019