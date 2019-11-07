|
|
Brenda L. (Craft) Wilbur Brenda Craft Wilbur, 55, of Meriden, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born May 20, 1964, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Jacquelyn (Humphery) Craft.
Survivors include a son, Derrick Wilbur and his wife, Caitlin; grandson, Richard Wilbur, Yukon, OK; significant other, Riley Price, and brother, Brent Craft.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019