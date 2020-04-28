|
|
Brenda Purcell Brenda Lee Purcell, 60, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
Brenda was born April 13, 1960, to Bernard and Julia Stadler Gartner and was a 1978 graduate of Hayden Catholic High School. In 1983, Brenda and Steven Purcell were united in marriage, enjoying 36 years together. She had been an LPN at Stormont-Vail Healthcare. Brenda enjoyed life. She especially loved her family and liked being outdoors. She will be greatly missed.
Brenda will lie in state Wednesday, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, Her family will not be present and due to COVID-19 restrictions, only ten are allowed in the facility at a time and social distance must be kept.
Grateful to have shared Brenda's life are her husband, Steve; their children, Kayla Johnston (Justin) and Kyle Purcell (Amber); grandchildren Madison, Carter and Cal; her brothers, Bill Gartner (Tina) and Chris Gartner (Theresa); sister, Tracy Bryan (Sheldon); and nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church. Private committal service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
The funeral home will stream both services on Facebook. There will be a link on the funeral home website in Brenda's obituary that will take you to the Facebook page where the service will be streamed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020