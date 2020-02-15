|
Brenda S. Holbert Brenda S. Holbert, 57, of Topeka, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born May 27, 1962 in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of James R. and Beverly J. (Dillard) Lewis.
Brenda graduated from Highland Park High School. She was employed by Aramark Food Services and later was employed by Walmart on SE California Ave.
Brenda married Clint R. Holbert, Jr. on February 15, 1980 in Paola, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include children, Mondell Holbert, Christopher Holbert and Curtis Holbert all of Topeka, seven grandchildren, her father, James R. Lewis of Topeka and her brother, James M. Lewis of Topeka.
Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Belinda Lewis.
Cremation has taken place and as per Brenda's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020