Brenda Sue (Johnson) Mitts, 82, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.
She was born February 17, 1938 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Leo Fredrick Johnson and Anna Sue (Patterson) Johnson.
Brenda began High School in Marshall, MO and moved to Atchison, KS where she graduated from Atchison High School in 1956. She attended The University of Kansas on a full academic scholarship and graduated with an Education Degree in 1960. She then continued her education at Iowa State University where she received a Master's Degree in Counseling.
Brenda started her career as a school counselor and completed her work life in Medical Staff Certification at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS before retiring in 2003.
Brenda married Donald Mitts on August 29, 1959 in Atchison, Kansas.
Brenda was an avid reader, a foster parent, a published author, and she was known to be very thoughtful and intentional with her choice of words - every word had a purpose, and none were wasted. She had an unusually quick and clever wit which will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Dean Mitts of Topeka; her son, Doug (Susan) Mitts of Lenexa, KS; five grandchildren, Madeline Muller, Connor Mitts, Austin Mitts, Logan Mitts and Kaylee Mitts. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, LoriAnne (Mitts) Muller.
Honoring Brenda's request, cremation is planned. A private family gathering will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitts Family Foundation, 12609 West 75th Terrace, Lenexa, Kansas 66216.
