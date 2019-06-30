|
|
Brent R.D. McKinley Brent R.D. McKinley, 59, of Oskaloosa, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
A Celebration Of Brent's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Countryside United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Brent's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019