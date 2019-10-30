Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Brian E. Humpert

Brian E. Humpert Obituary
Brian E. Humpert Brian E. Humpert, 45, of Topeka, passed Friday, October 25, 2019.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka. Prior to the service his family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Blaine, KS.

The complete obituary can be found at

www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
