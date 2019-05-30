Home

Brian James Sack Obituary
Brian James Sack Brian James Sack, 36, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A celebration of Brian's life will be 11am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian Sack Children's Education Fund c/o Azura Credit Union, 1129 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66612. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Brian's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
