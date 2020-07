Or Copy this URL to Share

Brianna Renee Payne, 23, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Portland, OR. Brianna was born on January 8, 1997 in Topeka, KS. She attended Jay Schideler Grade School in Topeka, KS. Brianna graduated from Pendleton High School in Pendleton, OR in 2015.



Survivors are sons Brennan & Leo of Pendleton, OR; father- Shawn (Karen) Payne: sister- Kimberly Payne; grandmother- Patricia Payne of Topeka, KS. Preceding her in death was grandfather-William Payne.



A private graveside service has been held.



