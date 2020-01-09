Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Bridget Kelly Moore

Bridget Kelly Moore Obituary
Bridget Kelly Moore Bridget Jeanette Kelly Moore, 85, Topeka, Kansas, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the House at Midland Care.

Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11th at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. all at the Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Ogden.

For Bridget's full obituary and to leave a condolence online, visit www.kevinbrennanfamil.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
