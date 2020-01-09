|
Bridget Kelly Moore Bridget Jeanette Kelly Moore, 85, Topeka, Kansas, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the House at Midland Care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11th at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. all at the Church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Ogden.
For Bridget's full obituary and to leave a condolence online, visit www.kevinbrennanfamil.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020