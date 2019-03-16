Home

Britta (Browning) Whitaker

Britta (Browning) Whitaker Obituary
Britta (Browning) Whitaker Topeka--Britta Whitaker, 59, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home in Topeka.

Funeral services for Britta will be at 1:30pm on Monday, March 18 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Vassar. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery north of Vassar. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions made to Zion Lutheran Church or the , sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
