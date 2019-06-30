Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
At Brock R. Snyder, Sr.'s Home
Berryton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brock Snyder Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brock Snyder Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brock Snyder Sr. Obituary
In Memory Of
Brock R. Snyder Sr.
Sept. 18, 1935 - Dec. 28, 2018

Friends and colleagues of Brock Snyder and family are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 6th at his home in Berryton, KS at 5:00 pm. Dinner at 6:00, followed by the memorial service and fireworks. His family welcomes all to share stories of Brock and honor his memory. The event is outdoors and informal - feel free to dress comfortably.
E-mail RSVP to [email protected] or text 785/845-9015 for directions
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.